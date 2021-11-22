Analysts Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Nutanix reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, October 4th. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 164.3% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 38.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTNX stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,376. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.63. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

