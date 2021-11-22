Analysts Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.08. Molecular Templates posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 417.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ MTEM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.22. 21,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,423. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 186.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

