Analysts Expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.67. Huntsman posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $343,189,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 87.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 90.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at about $53,439,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.