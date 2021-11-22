Analysts Expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report $83.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.40 million and the lowest is $80.23 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $110.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $336.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.41 million to $339.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $348.15 million, with estimates ranging from $337.48 million to $355.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

CHRS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.51. 540,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.99. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $1,808,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172 over the last ninety days. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after purchasing an additional 810,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,074,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,175,000 after acquiring an additional 241,760 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,697,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,632,000 after acquiring an additional 25,776 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,589,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,897,000 after acquiring an additional 214,504 shares in the last quarter.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.