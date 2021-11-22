Analysts Expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Announce $2.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will post $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the highest is $2.11. Boise Cascade posted earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.69 to $15.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boise Cascade.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $71.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.88. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $78.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.