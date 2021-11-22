Analysts Expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to Post $3.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.59 and the lowest is $3.00. AON reported earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $11.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AON by 286.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 320.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $296.79. 1,313,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,122. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. AON has a 12-month low of $197.86 and a 12-month high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

