Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 186.37%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

