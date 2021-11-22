Analysts Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.68). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

NYSE:LYV opened at $112.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.47. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $64.92 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

