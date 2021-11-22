Analysts Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,668. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $293,000. CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 47,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.