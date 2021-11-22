Analysts Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 794 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,668. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $293,000. CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 47,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

