Analysts Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 84,509 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.71. 5,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,179. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

