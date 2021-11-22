Analysts Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

ADMP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.89. 34,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,203,535. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 31,036 shares during the period. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

