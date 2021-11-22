Analog Devices (ADI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Analog Devices to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $188.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $132.84 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.17.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.50.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

