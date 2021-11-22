Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Amtech Systems worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.21 million, a PE ratio of -137.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $15.78.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

