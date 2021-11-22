Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 782.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 331.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $107.44 on Monday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $98.74 and a one year high of $141.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day moving average of $117.26.

