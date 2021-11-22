Amon (AMN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Amon has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $10,764.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00047219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00225315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00087856 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

