Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP Sells $234,375.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Charles Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $246,562.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.08%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,379,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,592,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

