Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) CEO Buys $50,135.01 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2021

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) CEO Ann Marie Sastry purchased 38,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMST opened at $1.31 on Monday. Amesite Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.