Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) CEO Buys $50,135.01 in Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) CEO Ann Marie Sastry purchased 38,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMST opened at $1.31 on Monday. Amesite Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72.

Get Amesite alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.