American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Up 30.6% in October

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 386,900 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the October 14th total of 296,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 224.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 543,098 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 159.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 252,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the third quarter worth about $2,796,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Vanguard by 751.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the third quarter worth about $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

