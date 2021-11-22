American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Timothy J. Landon Sells 450 Shares

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Timothy J. Landon sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $11,097.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $23.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $443.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Public Education by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 104.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 13.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 108.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.