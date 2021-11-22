Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.6% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $198,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,006 shares of company stock worth $291,672,399 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,699.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,402.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,398.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.