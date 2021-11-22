Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in National Presto Industries by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in National Presto Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NPK opened at $86.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.07. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $117.87. The firm has a market cap of $608.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.64.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

