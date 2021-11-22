Amalgamated Bank Takes $281,000 Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter valued at $96,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 213.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 501.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $21.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

