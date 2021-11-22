Amalgamated Bank Makes New $288,000 Investment in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,516 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $49.95 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

