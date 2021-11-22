Amalgamated Bank Makes New $276,000 Investment in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Forrester Research by 77.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $58.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $88,966.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,868 shares of company stock worth $1,077,705. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FORR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

