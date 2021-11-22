Amalgamated Bank Invests $238,000 in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CONN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conn's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of CONN opened at $23.62 on Monday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $696.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.51.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.