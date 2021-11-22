Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Altium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie downgraded Altium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Altium alerts:

Shares of ALMFF remained flat at $$29.58 during trading hours on Friday. Altium has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

Altium Ltd. engages in developing and selling of computer software for the design of electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Board and Systems, Micro-Controllers and Embedded Systems, and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery. The Board and Systems segment includes results from PCB business for the americas, EMEA, asia pacific and emerging Markets regions, as well as other products sold through partner channels.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.