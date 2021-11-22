Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $850,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $4,860,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $18,713,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGCB opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.21.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

