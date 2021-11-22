Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

SCHG stock opened at $166.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $167.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

