Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 96,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 94,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.3% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

