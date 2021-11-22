Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 51,160 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,160 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 1.2% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 225,784 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $104.18 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.18.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

