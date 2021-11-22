Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Shares of DHR opened at $314.13 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.81 and its 200-day moving average is $291.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.