Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 63,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 102,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 342,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

