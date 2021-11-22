Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arden Trust Co increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 70,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $69.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.