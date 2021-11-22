Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,009 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $126.84 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.32 and a 52-week high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.