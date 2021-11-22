Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,999.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,856.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,695.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $87,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,386 shares of company stock valued at $501,771,069 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

