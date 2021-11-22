Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Evanson Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,732,669,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after buying an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $22.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,976.88. 27,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,856.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,695.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.