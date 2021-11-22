Alpha Finance Lab 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $26.71 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001668 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $426.42 million and $26.71 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00057713 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002387 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002852 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

