Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

ALNY stock opened at $181.00 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $120.83 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.10 and its 200 day moving average is $177.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 148.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,711,000 after acquiring an additional 108,132 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

