Allied Investment Advisors LLC Sells 414 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 3.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Shares of LOW traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.74. 62,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,793. The company has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.56. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.31 and a one year high of $255.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

