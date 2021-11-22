Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,533 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. State Street makes up about 2.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after buying an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth about $84,750,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after acquiring an additional 909,022 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in State Street by 110.2% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 984,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,968,000 after acquiring an additional 515,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 5,228.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 508,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,866,000 after acquiring an additional 499,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,919. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $100.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

