Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

USB stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.93. 62,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,232,129. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

