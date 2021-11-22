Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 444 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $344.88. 13,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.04 and a 200 day moving average of $365.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.