Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALNA. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.06. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 164,371 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

