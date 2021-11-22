Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter worth $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the second quarter worth $70,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE Y opened at $676.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $563.47 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $654.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $672.62.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

