Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $215.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.85.
BABA stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day moving average is $186.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $381.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $280.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
See Also: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.