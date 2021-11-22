Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $215.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.85.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day moving average is $186.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $381.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $280.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.