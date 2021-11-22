Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $295.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALB. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.15.

ALB stock opened at $281.43 on Friday. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $282.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

