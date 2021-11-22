ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

AGESY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.75.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

