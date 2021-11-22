Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to announce $10.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.76 million. Affimed reported sales of $11.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $45.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.62 million, with estimates ranging from $17.22 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Affimed by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Affimed by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Affimed by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Affimed by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Affimed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.73 on Monday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

