AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of ACM opened at $73.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.94. AECOM has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $74.88.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. AECOM’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

