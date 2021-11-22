Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $27,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WMS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

WMS opened at $130.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day moving average is $114.23. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $133.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

In related news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,365.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $81,145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 742,421 shares of company stock worth $93,939,933 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.